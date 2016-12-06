INEC to Deploy 10,294 Staff for Rivers Re-run Elections

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it would deploy 10,294 staff to conclude the National and State Assembly elections in Rivers State scheduled for Saturday, 10th December.

The commission said in a statement issued on Tuesday that 14 categories of staff will be deployed for the poll.

They are: three Returning Officers for the three Senatorial Districts; eight Returning Officers for Federal Constituencies; 10 Returning Officers for Federal Constituencies; 23 Local Government Collation Officers and 221 Registration Area Collation Officers.

Others are 57 Collation Officers (for Collation only at Registration Areas RAs); 231 Supervisory Presiding Officers; 1,840 Presiding Officers; 6,609 Assistant Presiding Officers (I, II and III); 661 Assistant Presiding Officers (VP); 363 Reserve APOs (5%) of APOs; 21 Constituency Supervisors (3 SDs; 8 FCs; 10 SCs); 24 LGA Supervisors; and 223 RA Supervisors.

The elections will take place across the three Senatorial Districts; eight Federal constituencies; and 10 State constituencies.

Following court orders in the aftermath of the 2015 general elections, the Commission had earlier scheduled to re-run the elections in Rivers State on Saturday, 19th March 2016. They were however disrupted by violence as a result of which they were suspended.

It explained that as at the time of the suspension of the elections, the exercise was at different stages.

The 21 constituencies where the elections will hold on Saturday, 10th December in Rivers State are: (1.) Rivers East (SD), (2.) Rivers West (SD), (3.) Rivers South East (SD), (4.) Akuku-Toru/Asari Toru (FC), (5.) Degema/Bonny (FC), (6.) Okrika/Ogu-Bolo (FC), (7.) Etche/Omuma (FC), (8.) Ikwere/Emohua (FC), (9.) Khana Gokana (FC), (10.) Eleme/Tai/Oyigbo (FC), (11.) Opobo/Nkoro/Andoni (FC), (12.) Eleme (SC), (13.) Gokana (SC), (14.) Asari-Toru I (SC), (15.) Asari-Toru II (SC), (16.) Andoni (SC), (17.) Khana II (SC), (18.) Etche II (SC), (19.) Ikwere (SC), (20.) Bonny (SC) and (21.) Degema (SC).