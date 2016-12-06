Customs Intercepts Container of Egusi, Rice, Imported from India

Eromosele Abiodun

The Tin-Can Island Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) monday announced that it has intercepted a 20ft container of ‘Ready-to-Eat Foods’ like Jollof Rice, Ogbono, Egusi Soup and Yam Porridge imported from India.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Bashar Yusuf, disclosed this while speaking with stakeholders at the SDV/SCOA Terminal while handing over the container of imported prepared foods to officials of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

The controller described the scenario as an embarrassing considering the fact that government granted zero duty for the importation of machinery for the packaging of agricultural products.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Command, Mr. Uche Ejesieme, Yusuf said, “Why should indigenous menu be imported into the country at a time when investors are much sought after to boost local industries.”

The controller said the command generated N25.7 billion in November, up from N25.3 billion recorded in October.

Yusuf said the higher revenue was recorded in spite of the recession and low imports.

He added that the command would continue to explore all avenues for maximum revenue collection.

According to him, this is in view of the exigencies of the moment, which placed more responsibilities on the service.

Yusuf urged potential investors to take advantage of the numerous export potential in the country for their socio-economic benefits.