You Should Tender Apology to Rivers People, PDP Tells Ganduje

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to immediately tender an unreserved apology to the people of Rivers State for saying that credible elections is an abnormality in the area.

The Governor of Kano State, while answering questions from State House correspondents in Abuja last Friday on the preparation of his party, the APC towards the re-run elections in Rivers State had said, “You know in that part of the country, having free and fair elections is not normal and we have to make it normal this time”.

While reacting to the statement , PDP described it as unfortunate and an indictment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which has been conducting elections in the place.