We’re Open to Criticism, Obaseki Tells NUJ

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state on Monday told members of the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) that his government was open to criticism which must be laden with facts.

Obaseki, who stated this at the 2016 edition of the NUJ Press Week, commended journalists for their relationship with the past government and sued for a better synergy with his government.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, the governor implored the NUJ executives to work assiduously to transform the council, noting that the government has the welfare of journalists at heart.

According to him, “We are open to criticism but get your facts right before you criticize us”.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and Iyase of Benin kingdom, Chief Sam Igbe, who was represented by Chief Eduwu Ekhator, the Obasogie of the kingdom, congratulated the council on the event and urged journalists to imbibe the spirit of unionism.

He advised journalists not to put their personal interest above truth in an issue as it ridicules the profession.

He also urged the council to partner with the government to build a better Edo state .