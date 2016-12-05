UNESCO: 30% of Nigerians Lack Access to Quality Water

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) on Monday said 30 per cent of Nigerians still lack access to quality water.

It said this was not peculiar to Nigeria but applies to all countries in sub-saharan Africa.

UNESCO Regional Advisor, Mr. Simone‎ Grego, disclosed this in Abuja at the regional expert meeting on water quality in Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in West Africa.

Based on this, it said UNESCO would be ‎launching a capacity development exercise next year to address the issue of lack of quality water facing sub-Saharan Africa.

According to him, “On the target for the drinking water plan on MDGs, Nigeria scored well‎, I mean the target was met. On the contrary, on the sanitation aspect, the target wasn’t met. This is common with all the countries in sub-Saharan Africa, it’s not only an issue for Nigeria. Maybe the target was too ambitious, maybe their resources were not enough or maybe there wasn’t enough capacity to meet the target.”