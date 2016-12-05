Saraki, APC Leadership Meeting Runs Into Hitch, Put Off

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The meeting between the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party’s caucus in the Senate led by Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has been postponed till Wednesday.

THISDAY gathered that the meeting, which was scheduled to take place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, failed to hold due to lack of proper arrangement.

According a top member of the party who spoke to THISDAY, there are some persons that have not been carried along in the planned interface with the Senate caucus.

It was also learnt that some of the leaders of the party who were supposed to be part of the meeting did not get the invitation until Monday.

The source who spoke THISDAY said that some members of the leadership were outside Abuja and could not make it for the meeting.

The meeting would have been the first time under the chairmanship of Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and since the inauguration of the National Assembly on June 9, 2015.

The source said: “The meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday. There was poor communication on both sides. All things being equal, it will now hold on Wednesday”.

The rescheduled meeting is seen as part of the new realignment of forces within the APC with the party leadership now ready to embrace the Senate President initially perceived as a foe.

Expectations are that the Odigie-Oyegun-Saraki meeting is being organized to lay a new foundation for a renewed relationship between the party and its caucus at the National Assembly.