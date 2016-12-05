Rivers Rerun: Govt Fears Wike Marked for Assassination

Police withdraw orderlies from politicians

Amaechi urges law enforcement agents to deal with trouble makers

Governor accuses INEC of overheating polity

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

As the December 10 date for the rerun legislative elections in Rivers State draws nearer, the state government has expressed fears that Governor Nyesom Wike might have been marked for assassination following the sudden removal of his Chief Security Officer.

This came as the state police command also announced the withdrawal of police orderlies from all political office holders in the state during the rerun elections.

Wike has also accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of overheating the polity by what he described as the commission’s actions that connote that it is working for specific political interest.

In a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday, Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dr. Austin Tam-George, said the sudden removal of the Wike’s Chief Security Officer on Monday came as an aftermath of the governor’s interview on Channels Television on the same day.