Police Avert Attack on APC Secretariat in Kaduna as Party Ratifies Sani’s Suspension

By John Shiklam in Kaduna



The brewing crisis within the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State yesterday took a different dimension as some youths, alleged to be supporters of Senator Shehu Sani stormed the state secretariat to avenge an earlier attack on Sani’s constituency office on Saturday.

The hoodlums arrived the secretariat of the party along Ali Akilu Road at about 11a.m. just as the state officials were meeting to ratify Sani’s indefinite suspension announced last Thursday by his Tudun Wada ward 6, Kaduna South Local Government Area.

Sani who represents Kaduna Central senatorial district in the Senate, had been engaged in a running battle with the leadership of the party in the state, although he has consistently alleged that Governor Nasir el-Rufai was behind his travails in the party.

A detachment of armed police who swiftly took over the party office were said to have dispersed the mob.

The acting state Secretary of the APC, Yahaya Pate, said at about 11a.m., “Some hired thugs put on T-shirts and face caps with Sani’s portrait and carrying sticks came to attack our exco and people at the state secretariat of the party.

“We had to alert the police which came and dispersed them and security was beefed up.”

Meanwhile, the state executives of the party has affirmed the indefinite suspension placed on the senator.

Addressing journalists after the exco meeting, the state Publicity Secretary of the APC, Salisu Wusono, said the decision taken by Sani’s ward was in order.

“We as APC state executives, today confirm the resolution taken by his Ward 6 for the indefinite suspension. We are telling the general public and the world at large, we have confirmed the indefinite suspension of Sani by the APC Ward 6, Kaduna South Local Government,” he said.

According to him, Sani was being suspended for alleged “ betrayal of the party” as well as “attempts at causing divisions within the party in the state by sponsoring frivolous petitions and trouble making.”

Wusono also said Sani’s “adamant and perpetual disrespect to party leaders by tarnishing their image and reputation with ridiculous allegations” and his alleged “continuous for refusal to show remorse for his action and seek forgiveness from any level of the party in the state “are the reasons for the suspension.

He added: “All these constitute serious offences against the party as captured by Article 21, Section A, sub-sections i, ii, iii, v, vi and vii of the constitution” of the party.

Sani had also alleged that his constituency office along Junction Road was attack by sponsored thugs last Saturday.

One of Sani’s aides, Suleiman Ahmed, said the thugs who were armed, also vandalised the one room office and made away with mobile phones belonging to the staff.