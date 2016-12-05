Niger State to Mount Campaign against High Birth Rate

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Worried by the high birth rate being recorded monthly, the Niger State government is soon to mount a vigorous campaign to educate the people of the state on the need to control the number of children they can give birth to.

At the moment, it is said that in Minna, the state capital alone, not less than 700 children are born monthly in government hospitals.

Wife of the state governor, Dr Amina Sani Bello, who dropped the hint in the state capital, said the statistic did not include the children born outside government health institutions.

This was after receiving the “Special Envoy on Citizens Engagement’ award from the ‘White Ribbon Alliance,” the Nigeria chapter of the international organization on Monday.

She attributed the high birth rate to “high fertility rate of our people, but I think we should start a campaign to check the trend very soon”.