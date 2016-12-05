Ndoma-Egba Laments Abandonment of N/Delta Development Plan

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The former Senate Leader and currently the Executive Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, has expressed regret over the non-implementation of the 15-year master plan for Niger Delta’s development 10 years after it was supposed to have begun.

Speaking on reasons for the spparent slow pace of development intervention in the oil-rich region, the NDDC boss said that what used to happen was that previous management of the commission operste annual budgets that were not part of any plan.

The newly appointed NDDC chairman made the remark in an interview with THISDAY shortly after a meeting with the Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation in Nigeria, Ambassador Michel Arrion at his private office in Abuja.

“I believe you were here when I mentioned to ambassador Arrion that the master plan that we have for the Niger Delta region is 10 years old and it has a life span of 15 years. It was envisaged for 15 years. Ten years into the plan, it hasn’t been implemented,” he said