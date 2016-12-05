Justice Ademola, Wife’s Absence Stalls Arraignment

Court fixes Dec. 13 for trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The arraignment of Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court, Abuja, and his wife, before a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for corruption charges failed to go on as scheduled on Monday due to their absence in court.

Ademola, his wife, Olabowale, who is current Head of Service, Lagos State, who were absent in court when the case was mentioned, were however yet to be served with the charges against them.

Prosecution counsel led by Segun Jegede, told the court that the court’s bailiff was unable to personally served the defendants with the charges as they were said to have travelled to Lagos.

He sought an order to serve the defence counsel the charges on behalf of the defendants after disclosing that the defence counsel has intimated the prosecution of his willingness to accept the charges on behalf of his clients.

He further prayed the court to order that the accused be arraigned after seven working days from the date specified on the notice. He therefore urged the court to grant leave to serve the defendants through their counsel.