I’ve No Plans to Quit APC, Says Tinubu

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he has no intention to abandon the ruling party, which he laboured to build.

Tinubu, who was apparently reacting to last weekend’s speculations that he and other APC leaders are working with a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to float a mega party, stated that irrespective of mistakes that have been made, he remains committed to the ideals that fuelled the formation of the APC.

In a statement posted on his personal Twitter account on Monday, the former Lagos state governor said that the national purpose of APC is bigger than the desire of any individual.

“I have devoted my political life to achieving what has been achieved. My heart is too much for the people and my mind too fixed on establishing a positive historic legacy… rather than engage in destructive pettiness,” he wrote.

“This government, APC, is for the betterment of the people and the national purpose is bigger and more important than any individual’s desires. This is a party I laboured with others to build. We would not abandon it for another. Millions of Nigerians who voted are watching and praying.”