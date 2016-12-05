FG Bans Importation of Vehicles Through Land Borders

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The federal government has announced a ban on the importation of vehicles into the country through the land borders from next January.

The prohibition order covers all new and used vehicles, a statement issued by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), said, adding: “The ban is sequel to a presidential directive restricting all vehicle imports to Nigeria seaports only.”

According to the statement issued by the NCS’ Public Relations Officer, on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hammed Ali (rtd), the ban takes effect from January 1, 2017.

With the latest ban, importers of vehicles through the land borders are requested to utilise the grace period up till December 31, 2016 to clear their vehicle imports landed in neighbouring ports, the statement added.

The ban on importation of vehicles is coming on the heels of that of rice, which the Service also banned through the land borders since April 2016.