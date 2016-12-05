Ex-Power Minister, Nebo Invents Innovative Fuel-efficient Power System

Chineme Okafor in Abuja

A mechanical engineering team led by the immediate former Minister of Power, Prof. Chinedu Nebo, has invented an innovative fuel-efficient power generation system.

Disclosing its invention in Abuja on Monday, Nebo said by its design, the generator will run on very low fuel to produce optimum power outputs.

In addition to the fuel-efficient system, the team also said it has created another power system that would run on renewable energy sources like sun and biomass to generate electricity without fossil fuel.

Codenamed ‘power-seed wed machine’, the preliminary details of the system were presented to the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonanya Onu by Nebo when he paid Onu a courtesy visit.

Nebo stated that his engineering team had spent time test-running the fuel-efficient system and would deploy it to select tertiary educational institutions in the country to power their operations for one year before commercialising it.

He noted that the fuel-efficient power generating system was designed to use electro-technical and mechatronic technology to produce power through iteration.

According to him, just about 20 per cent of the amount of fuel needed by existing power generating systems to generate a kilowatt hour of power would be used by the system.

He added that the renewable energy powered system would run completely without fossil fuel in homes and offices.

“Honourable minister, it is true that I have come to pay a courtesy call on you, but I have also come to tell you that something good is happening.

“I am confident to tell you that the days of the big power systems that consume lots of fuel are numbered with our invention. We have invented a power delivery system that will drastically reduce fuel and maintenance cost as well as infrastructure cost,” Nebo said.