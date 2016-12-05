Commission that Probed Jang’s Administration Submits Report to Lalong

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State governor, Mr Simon Lalong, on Monday received the reports of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry he set up to investigate the activities of the immediate past administration from May 29, 2007 to May 29, 2015, saying that his administration will implement it to the letter.

Lalong said, “About four months ago, I issued a public notice and executed an instrument whereby I established and constituted a six-man Judicial Commission of Inquiry in pursuance of the powers conferred on me by Section 2, of the Commission of Inquiry Law Cap 25 of the Laws of Northern Nigeria 1963.

“Consequent upon that notice, we inaugurated the Justice Stephen Adah Commission of Inquiry into the activities of Government from 29th May, 2007 to 28th of May 2015.

“We have received the report from the commission, whose members have painstakingly sacrificed time and committed their hearts to ensuring we make progress by knowing how the immediate past administration, conducted the affairs of government in the period they held sway.”