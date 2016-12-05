Buhari Challenges African Leaders on Regional Peace, Stability

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on African leaders to ensure socio-political stability in their respective countries to achieve peace and speedy regional and sub-regional integration on the continent.

The president gave the challenge at a joint press briefing with the visiting Liberian President, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, after a closed door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He noted that even though the situation in the ECOWAS sub-region was relatively stable, there was the need to continue to persuade the leaders to pay more attention to security and development.

“The situation in our sub-region is relatively stable but there is the need for us to continue to persuade our colleagues to show appreciation for the efforts the sub-region is doing to make sure that we pay more attention to security and development.

“I have appreciated very much your efforts and I also congratulate you on your successes. I believe you may even go outside the region, to African Union, so that before the AU meeting we try and persuade the leadership of those countries in our sub-region to show more patience and accommodation with politics of their countries.”

The president said that the ongoing 3rd Dakar International Forum on Peace and Security would discuss some political developments in two countries of the sub-region.

While commending the Liberian leader for handling the affairs of the ECOWAS diligently, Buhari lauded Sirleaf’s efforts in stabilising her country.

“I have to very sincerely congratulate you with the way you have stabilised your country and with the small contributions Nigeria was able to make through out those difficult times that you went through.

“And also thank you very much on the way you are handling ECOWAS responsibility.