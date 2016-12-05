Buhari Calls for a Smooth Transition in Gambia

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for a smooth transition ‎in the Gambia.

In a telephone conversation with the President-elect of Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrrow, he expressed his gladness at the conduct of the contestants before, during and after the elections.

Buhari had on Saturday, December 3, congratulated Barrow after his triumph was announced.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said‎

Buhari ‎told Barrow to ensure that the transition process was also as smooth as the electoral process and urged him to carry everyone along in his task of taking the Gambia to a new level.