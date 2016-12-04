RUNTOWN SUED FOR REFUSING TO PERFORM

An Anambra State youth association, Dynamic Minds League, has sued a recording artiste, Douglas Jack Agu aka Runtown at the Lagos State High Court, Ikeja over an alleged breach of contract. It is claiming N14.3 million damages from the musician.

The group, through its president Chizuo Anetoh, said it agreed with Runtown to perform at the popular state-wide harmattan carnival held on January 1 2016 in Adazi-Nnukwu town.

The claimant, through its lawyer Raphael Anagbado, said it contacted the musician’s management company, Eric Many Entertainment, and after a meeting with the manager Armani Henshaw, a fee of N800,000 was reportedly agreed, which was fully paid.

Based on the agreement, the group said it printed fliers to advertise the show’s ticket prices of N3,000 for VIP and N1,000 regular, which were posted across the state.

The association said it also featured Runtown on the back page of its magazine, booked for two hotel rooms for the musician and his manager, and paid for their flight tickets to Port Harcourt, from where they would head for Anambra by road.

“Due to the absence of Runtown, the association lost millions of naira in expected profit (including cash refunds made) and severe damage to its reputation which has a grave impact on the association’s ability to stage events, attract patrons and compete with rival carnival/show organisers in Anambra State and environs,” the claimant said.

The association is, therefore, praying the court to order Runtown to refund the N800,000, pay it N2million as special damages which covers cash refunds to guests, cost of fliers, radio jingles and hotel reservation; as well as N10million as general damages for loss of revenue; N1million as exemplary damages, and N500,000 as cost of the suit.

During hearing before Justice Josephine Oyefeso, Anagbado said his client called the musician several times to demand a refund without a response. He said he sent a letter proposing settlement, which was not accepted.

In his response, Runtown, through his lawyer, said he would not make any reimbursements or pay damages as demanded by the claimant.

He accused the claimant of breach of contract for alleged late provision of armed security personnel as escort to the venue.

Runtown also filed a preliminary objection, asking the court to strike out the suit for lack of jurisdiction.

Through his lawyer, Mr E. O. Ekeocha, ‎the musician said the claimant failed to comply with the court’s rules on pre-action notice.

Justice Oyefeso adjourned until January 25, 2017 for ruling on the preliminary objection.

ELIZABETH R LAUNCHES BRIDAL STORE, AVANT GARDE

The foremost events management company, Elizabeth R, announced recently the launch of, Avant Garde, its bridal store that features an exclusive line of wedding gowns, reception dresses and accessories from some of the world’s best designers.

This marks the latest addition to the Elizabeth R brand, which also includes The Dorchester, a luxury marquee event centre located in Victoria Island, Lagos. Since its opening, The Dorchester has hosted a variety of events, providing an exquisite ambience complete with ultra modern day facilities.

CEO, Elizabeth R, Ibidunni Ighodalo, has over the years carved a niche for herself in the events management space, executing several high profile events for both corporates and individuals. Her unique style and eye for detail has seen her transform ordinary spaces into exquisite and lush settings. Now, she brings her expertise to bear with the launch of Avant Garde, which she says will carry on the company’s ethos of style, class, exclusivity and superior customer satisfaction.

“The extension of the Elizabeth R brand is to cater for our expanding clientele more robustly”, she said. Speaking further, Ibidunni, the former LUX beauty queen said, “We believe a bride’s distinctiveness should begin with her dress. Our bridal line consists of a variety of elegant choices that will complement every bride’s style and radiate the joy she feels inside”, she concluded.

Celebrity photographer, TY Bello perfectly captured some of the dresses which parades a number of traditional and contemporary styles, each different from the other, that will speak to both the classic and modern day bride.

VICTORY SONG FOR BEAT FM

Barely a year it started its operation in London, Nigeria’s foremost entertainment radio station, Beat FM emerged the radio station of the year at the just concluded Urban Music Award (UMA) in London.

The Beat London (103.6) was nominated alongside 6 other radio station like BBC1 extra and Capital extra at the Urban Music Award (UMA) in London. The award is one of a kind as it reflects one of the most diverse and exciting years for British and International music talent.

The station also recently received awards for the Best Radio and the Best Online Radio Show, which was won by Beat FM presenter– Ms. Amanda Star at the UK entertainment awards.

The Beat 99.9 FM, Nigeria also won the prestigious award for “Best Use of Social Media Radio Station” at the second edition of the Nigeria Technology Award. The station edged out three other radio stations to clinch the award in the “Telecoms Categories”.

Speaking on the various awards, General Manager, Megalectrics, Deji Awokoya says, “there is no doubt THE Beat FM is doing great work and these awards justify the impact we’re making both on the local and international scene in just a short while with he rebranding of Bang Radio to THE BEAT London. It is worth celebrating because this is just the beginning for us as we continue to position ourselves as a global brand”.

The radio station is highly centered on the entertainment industry and its goal is to satisfy listeners’ through quality programming.

The Beat 103.6FM London, opened for business earlier this year after a rebranding from what was formerly called Bang Radio and is aimed at projecting not just the vibrant UK music genres but also Nigerian Music popularly referred to as Afrobeats, Afropop, other African and Caribbean music genres to the UK Population and beyond.

Since the Beat FM Brand launched in Nigeria in 2008, it has grown organically and rapidly over the years with major impact in the entertainment industry. The Beat FM London is the first on the brand’s international platform band

TJ SAX RETURNS WITH AMEN

Defying the threat of heavy downpour, 13 year-old saxophonist, TJ Emore popularly known as TJ Sax led the Heart of Hope Walkathon last weekend to show his support for children living with cancer.

The young lad who started his career in a public appearance in 2008 where he played the Nigerian national anthem at a convocation ceremony, embarked on the project to show his humane nature to the poor children suffering from the deadly disease.

“I am supporting these children because I am happy to be alive, and i want to help others stay alive and live cancer free, they are children like me and i think they deserve the best”. he said.

In conjunction with the Children Living with Cancer Foundation- non-profit organisation in partnership with the Oncology ward of the Paediatric Department of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH)- the walkathon started at about 8am from Dowen college Lekki phase 1 through Admiralty way. It covered approximately four kilometres of walk before heading back down to the popular Oniru market to sensitize the public of possible cancer symptoms in children, dangers of childhood cancer and how to manage, in case of occurrences.