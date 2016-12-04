His Eminence, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, Archbishop of Abuja and Bisop Mathew Hassan Kuka, Bishop of Sokoto Diocese will lead a host of dignitaries from the clergy, business, politics and other strata of the society to the 25th anniversary celebrations of Regina Pacis College, Garki, Abuja from Friday, December 9 to Sunday, December 11, 2016. Regina Pacis College is one of the most prestigious All-Girls’ Secondary Schools in Nigeria and a pioneer in All-Girls’ education in the Federal Capital Territory.

According to the Principal, Rev. Sister Ugonna Igbo, the 3-day celebrations will commence on December 9 with a visit by the students, staff and parents of the College to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Apo, Abuja to distribute relief materials. The second day, Saturday, December 10, will be dedicated to the Alumni with a novelty football match between the students and Regina Pacis Old Girls. In the other match, the female staff will lock horns with the female parents.

“Some of the old girls who are in the diaspora will also grace the historic event. A carnival like parade, comprising the students and staff will also be featured. The grand finale will take place on Sunday, December 11, with a Holy Mass to be celebrated by His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan at Chapel of St. Mathew in the School premises at 10am. Other Clergy expected are the Auxiliary Bishop, Most Rev Dr. Anselm Umoren, MSP, Bishops from across the country, visiting Priests, the College Chaplain, and priests of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja.

A key note address would be delivered by Bishop Mathew Kukah, the Bishop of Sokoto Diocese.

Also expected are the Hon. Minster of Federal Capital Territory, the Hon. Minster of Education, Royal Fathers, the newly elected Superior General of Daughters of Divine Love (DDL) congregation, Rev. Mother M. Anastasia Dike, Past Principals, of the college, the Abuja Catholic Archdiocese Educational Advisory Board, College Advisory Board Chairman, cooperate organisations, and parents and other invited guests.

Regina Pacis College started operations on November 22, 1991, with 32 students at Pope John Paul Centre, Wuse II, Abuja and has steadily grown that today it has a student population of 850 and staff strength of 177.

The idea of an All-Girls’ Secondary School was conceived 25 years ago by His Eminence Cardinal Ekandem, the then Arch- Bishop of Abuja Catholic Archdiocese. This is congruent with the School’s policy of delivering an all-round education to its students. From inception, it was placed under the tutelage of “Daughters of Divine Love” (DDL) Congregation, founded in Enugu Diocese by Bishop Godfrey Mary Paul Okoye (CSSP).

Vison Statement of the College is to nurture and propel the girl- child to become a successful woman. The mission statement is that of providing quality education through commitment to excellent academic programs; moral principles and enhance the career possibilities of women.