Digital Agric

Farmcrowdy.com, Nigeria’s first digital agriculture platform is offering a new way for Nigerians to participate in Agriculture using their online technology. By partnering with Farmcrowdy to own a minimum farm space, it is now possible for Nigerians across the world to commit an agreed sum to starting and completing a farming cycle.

In doing so, the farm partner is able to sponsor a farmer in one farming cycle thereby empowering the farmer, expanding their farm operations, participating in the drive to end food scarcity and making use of 50 million hectares of arable farm land in Nigeria that is currently under-utilized according to the World Bank.

The Farmcrowdy.com platform allows Farms Partners to sponsor any farm of their choice including Maize Farms, Poultry (Broiler) Farms, Cassava Farms and Tomato Farms. The Farm Partners then gets bi-weekly updates about their farm progress including pictures and videos from the farmers.

Also, Farm Partners can visit their farms if they wish to at any point in time to learn about the farmer they’ve partnered with and the farm products they are working on. Onyeka Akumah, who is the Co-Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy.com, disclosed that the company has acquired “Over 1,000 hectares of farmland in the South-Western part of Nigeria especially in Oyo and Ogun state as we launch this initiative. With one farmer working on one hectare per season, this means that we have provided a platform to engage a minimum of 1,000 farmers with Farmcrowdy.

Our goal is to secure 10,000 hectares around the eastern parts of Nigeria and the LAKAJI Corridor in other to make use of Dams and Irrigation facilities in these areas.”