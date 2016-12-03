Manchester City Celebrate Global Partnership with TECNO Mobile

Premium mobile phone brand, TECNO Mobile, and the English Premier League’s Manchester City, are celebrating the launch of their new global multi-year partnership.

As the official tablet and handset partner of Manchester City Football Club, TECNO Mobile will work with the club to grow their strategic marketing and advertising campaigns across the globe, including Africa where TECNO is already recognised as the market’s leading mobile phone brand.

TECNO, part of Transsion Holdings, was first established in China and over the last decade has grown its global presence to over 40 emerging markets, where City’s fan base is also strong and continuing to grow every day.

Speaking at the launch of the global partnership, which took place at the City Football Academy, Manchester City’s elite training and youth development facility, Tom Glick, City Football Group’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome TECNO Mobile to Manchester City’s growing repertoire of global partners. Its global focus coupled with a commitment to each of its local markets reflects our ethos and we look forward to working with them to connect with Manchester City’s global fan base.”

Stephen Ha, General Manager of TECNO Mobile, added: “We are honoured to be partnering with such a successful and well known club as Manchester City, continuing our long association with sport at the highest level.

“Providing our consumers with an unparalleled mobile experience is a top priority for TECNO Mobile and we see many similarities with Manchester City when we look at their commitment to delivering a premium match day and digital experience for their fans. We are delighted to join their team and can’t wait to kick start this partnership together.