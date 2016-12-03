Leave El-Rufai Out of Your Woes, Sani Warned

From John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Special Adviser on Political Matters to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Mallam Uba Sani, has urged Senator Shehu Sani to desist from blaming his woes on the state government.

Sani broke his silence on the raging controversy between the senator and the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state on Saturday.

The crisis had followed Shehu Sani’s eleven month suspension early in the year which was recently renewed to indefinite suspension.

Sani, who represents Kaduna Central Senatorial district, had castigated the state governor for allegedly masterminding the suspension.

However, Uba Sani, in a terse statement issued in the evening in Kaduna, warned the senator to stop his political tantrums and grow up, or at least try to match the dignity, refinement and decorum expected of a senator.

According to him, Senator Sani has “reached the career limit that chicanery and thuggery can facilitate.”

He advised “the embattled Senator, who is reeling from the extension of his suspension from the APC, to desist from blaming his woes on the state government.”