GOtv Boxing Night: Fijabi Chants War Song against Ghanaian Challenger

Olaide Fijabi, West African light welterweight champion, has told his Ghanaian challenger for the title, Raphael Kwabena King, that he will encounter a different boxer from the one he met during a challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 9.

Fijabi is slated to defend his title against the Ghanaian at GOtv Boxing Night 10 scheduled to hold on December 26, at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

The first fight between the duo ended in a split decision victory for Fijabi. But the coming one, said the Nigerian boxer, will provide him an opportunity to prove that he is much better than the Ghanaian.

“He was defensive throughout our last fight. I have watched the fight again and I have seen what needs to be done to counter his defensive strategy and knock him out. He has strength in abundance, but he fights only one way, which I have figured out. It will be a knockout,” Fijabi said in Lagos on Wednesday.

Another headline bout of the evening will see Nigeria’s Stanley Eribo fight Tanzania’s Meshack Mwankemwa for the African Boxing Union welterweight title. GOtv Boxing Night 10, a milestone edition, will feature five other fights, including Oto Joseph versus Nurudeen Fatai Part 111.

This is a fight that has bad blood written all over it. The two previous fights, including a title fight, Joe Boy came out victorious, a streak that Fatai will want to end.

Also in action is Waidi Usman, West African featherweight champion, who takes on Dare Oyewole in a challenge bout.

Kabiru Towolawi will fight Felix Igwe in a light heavyweight challenge duel.

Two other potentially cracking fights will have Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu clash with Prince Nwoye in the lightweight division, while Rilwan Babatunde will seek to boost his impressive resume in light welterweight category by seeing off Sikiru Shogbesan.

The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1.5million and the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.