… Ford Ranger Wins Pick-up of the Year Title in Nigeria

The Ford Ranger has been selected as the 2016 Pick-up of the Year by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA), reinforcing its status as a segment-defining model in the highly competitive light commercial vehicle sector.

The award, which was accepted by the marketing team of Coscharis Motors, the sole authorised Ford dealer in Nigeria, at the prestigious NAJA annual auto awards, held at the Eko Hotel & Suites on Victoria Island, Lagos and was well attended by key stakeholders in the Nigerian automobile industry.

“We’re delighted that the Ford Ranger won this coveted Pick-up of the Year title, which recognised its impressive range of technologies, bold design and outstanding capabilities,” said Rob Johnston, Regional Manager Sales and Marketing, Ford Customer Services Division for Sub Saharan Africa.

“The Ranger is the key model driving Ford’s expansion across the Sub-Saharan Africa region, and despite facing stiff competition from the likes of the new Toyota Hilux, its ‘Built Ford Tough’ qualities clearly position it as a cut above the rest,” Johnston stated.

Ford is represented in Nigeria by Coscharis Motors, with its president, Dr Cosmas Maduka, being honoured as Automotive Personality of the Year. “Congratulations to Dr Maduka for the award, which acknowledges his important contribution to the domestic motor industry,” Johnston added.

A full line-up of Ford Rangers is sold in Nigeria, including the Single Cab commercial models, the versatile Super Cab (or RAP Cab) versions with the additional rear-hinged doors, and the extensive range of practical Double Cab derivatives which includes the XL, XLT, Limited and range-topping Wildtrak derivatives.

Rangers sold in Nigeria are imported from Ford’s Silverton Assembly Plant in South Africa, either as fully-built up units, or as semi-knocked down (SKD) kits for selected double cab models which are assembled locally by Coscharis Motors. This initiative is aimed at bolstering the industrialisation and development of the automotive industry in West Africa.

In conjunction with the three Quick Lane Tyre and Auto Centres opened in Nigeria since 2013, it reinforces the commitment of Ford and Coscharis Motors to expanding its presence in the region by offering a competitive range of vehicles, backed up by improved aftersales service and support, along with greater parts availability.