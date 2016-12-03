Buhari Congratulates Gambian President-Elect

Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President-elect of The Gambia, Mr. Adama Barrow, on his victory in the country’s December 1 presidential election.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, also saluted the spirit of statesmanship displayed by the out-going President of The Gambia, Alhaji Yahya Jammeh, by conceding defeat.

Buhari said that such uncommon gesture was crucial in calming fears of unrest in the West African nation.

While expressing delight at the gallantry shown by Jammeh, he enjoined president-elect Barrow to be magnanimous in victory.

The Nigerian leader also commended Gambians for peacefully exercising their democratic right to freely choose their leader.

He called on all stakeholders to maintain the peace.

Buhari said he looked forward to a smooth transition of power and working with the incoming President of The Gambia to deepen existing cordial relations between both countries.