Cosmas Maduka is Auto Personality of the Year 2016

The President of Coscharis Motors, Dr Cosmas Maduka, CON, recently won the Auto Personality of the Year award 2016.

Dr Maduka is the President/CEO of Coscharis Motors, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group with investments in Automobile, Technology, Foods & Beverages, Medicals, Agriculture and Car leasing in Nigeria.

The award was presented by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association during the award ceremony held at the Eko Hotel & Suites in recognition of his unrivaled commitment, dedication and investment towards driving the auto sector in Nigeria.

According to the organizers, this award category celebrates auto dealership owners that have been “visible in virtually all segments of the motoring space in Nigeria”.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to continually grow the auto industry, provide value for money and bridge the automobile sphere with varieties of premium and low earn automobiles stated Dr. Maduka.

“We see the evident challenge and impact of recession on the auto industry in Nigeria, but situations as this award, encourage us to rise above such threats and confirm my belief that this is the right place to be, it can never be worse than what it is”.

We won’t relent in our brand promise to deliver quality services but will continue to remain focused on strengthening our brand experiences and customer satisfaction, especially by providing customers with access to global best products and services.

Coscharis Motors as one of Nigeria’s leading premium importer has the exclusive franchise for Rolls-Royce, BMW, MINI, Jaguar Land Rover, Ford, MG and Joylong brands and also provides premium aftersales, financial and mobility services. As an indigenous company, Coscharis Motors operates over 9 sales and service networks in more than 8 states in the country.