Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Inspector General Police ( IGP), Mr. Ibrahim Idris, has disclosed that 200,000 policemen will be deployed to monitor the next week re-run election in Rivers state.

Idris said 20 gunboat and three helicopters will also be included to ensure a hitch-free conduct of the election.

Addressing officers in Kano on Saturday at Bompai police headquarters, he said,’ “We are determined to maintained the standard recorded during the recent election in Ondo state”.