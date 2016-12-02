Kashamu Asks PDP to Prepare for Long Battle

By Tobi Soniyi in Abuja

As the leadership crisis in Peoples Democratic Party continues in court, Senator Buruji Kashamu has asked members of the party to prepare for a long battle.

The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District, in a statement, said that the final outcome of the leadership tussle would be determined by the apex court.

He said: “Let us not lose sight of the fact that the appellate courts are yet to finally determine the issue of the national leadership crisis. Irrespective of what the High courts say for or against Senator Ali Modu Sheriff or Senator Ahmed Makarfi, the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court are still there to adjudicate on the issues, and it could become a circus show. Besides, anyone who is unjustly punished would not fold his hands and allow his rights to be trampled upon.

“He would do everything legally possible to fight for his rights. And this could result into series of litigations and create more problems than it was meant to resolve.”

Kashamu also faulted the statement credited to PDP spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, where he said that “the National Caretaker Committee has not called for their expulsion against the claims they are making. The time for that has not come. But the rain of vengeance will not hang forever in the clouds.”

Kashamu asked Adeyeye to remember tomorrow, as the table could turn at anytime, adding, “if you emasculate your fellow party men and women in a struggle to protect their interests because you think you have an upper hand today, what happens tomorrow if the table turns?”

He said: “It most ludicrous that at a time well-meaning leaders of the party are calling for caution and self-restraint; a supposed leader of the party could be talking about “vengeance.”