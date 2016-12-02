AfDB, UBA Seal Deal on $150m Credit Line

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA) have signed a $150 million loan agreement to finance infrastructure and SME projects, including women-owned enterprises in Nigeria.

“The Fund will support development of productive sectors of the economy; particularly the power sector, Infrastructure, Women owned enterprises as well as SMEs. This line of credit comes at an opportune time and would boost efforts at reducing the huge power sector-financing deficit that is limiting energy supply and complement our support to medium and small scale enterprises while also promoting gender diversification across the value chain,” UBA Group Managing Director/CEO, Kennedy Uzo wasquoted to have said in a statement yesterday.

AfDB has remained UBA’s long-term partner in its financing activities. In 2009, AfDB provided liquidity facilities to deepen its trade finance and other lending activities, thus contributing to key economic sectors of the Nigerian economy, particularly at a time when the economy requires critical funding to stimulate growth and employment.

By leveraging UBA’s branch network, the Line of Credit will also scale up lending to SMEs and women enterprises in both urban and rural areas to create more jobs and to promote inclusive growth for Nigeria’s economy by stimulating the various sectors such as manufacturing, construction, agriculture, education and services.