P&G Storms Cities for Oral B Toothpaste Celebration, Treats 500 Persons

image.jpeg

Ademola Babalola in Ibadan

Procter and Gamble, has taken the campaign for Oral B toothpaste as a sure way to curbing mouth odour and other dental related diseases to some cities in Nigeria.

At Ibadan outreach centre recently to commemorate five years anniversary of Oral B, over 500 people were treated free of dental related diseases, given gifts of toothpaste and brush, as well as training on how best they can take care of their dental needs to ward off bacteria.

Speaking at the outreach, the Senior Brand Manager, Oral B, West and East Africa, Mrs. Ifeoma Chucks-Adizue, said the outreach was to thank the customers for accepting and supporting the brand in the last five years.

While explaining that the products uniqueness was the presence of stanous-flouride content which helps keep the teeth and entire mouth in healthy condition, she added that it was also to create more awareness for the people on the importance of good oral health.

She said: “Oral B contains stanous-flouride that helps protect the teeth and entire mouth. It also helps to cure tooth pains and mouth odour.

Human Resources Manager, Procter & Gamble, noted that the free medical outreach was to reinstate the company’s corporate social responsibilities to the people.

“We are here today to reinstate more of the CSR of P&G to the people. We want to ensure that people around do understand that we appreciate their patronage and support to our brand especially the last five years that Oral B entered the Nigerian market.

About 500 people who attended the free outreach were given free Oral B toothpaste and brush to take care of their oral needs

Mr. Daniel Robinson, one of the beneficiaries said he was surprised at the kind of attention he was given by the doctors who had a check on his teeth. While expressing appreciation for the free toothpaste and other gifts, he called on other multinationals to emulate the P&G gesture.