NAFDAC Destroys N252.8m Worth of Fake Drugs in Gombe

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The North-East zonal office of the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Thursday destroyed fake, substandard, expired drugs and unwholesome regulated products in Gombe worth N252,882,020.00.

According to the Acting Director-General of the Agency, Yetunde Oni, who spoke through the North-West Coordinator of the Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Sabo Adamu, the destruction was in line with the agency’s mandate of ensuring that only the right quality of products are available on the Nigerian markets.

She said the exercise was also to further demonstrate to Nigerians that all regulated products seized by the agency’s regulatory officers are destroyed publicly.

The Acting Director-General explained that the products destroyed were from those voluntarily surrendered to the agency by stakeholders after realizing that they were fake, substandard, unwholesome or had expired and others that were mopped up by the agency’s gallant officers during their enforcement and surveillance activities.

She said that the choice of Gombe for the exercise was not only because of its strategic location as a business nerve centre in the North-East but also because of the tremendous support and cooperation the agency had been enjoying from the Gombe State government and the various stakeholders.