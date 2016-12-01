iSON Restates Commitment to Technology Skills Transfer

Emma Okonji

iSON Technologies, an arm of iSON Group, Africa’s largest IT and ITeS company, with presence in over 25 countries in Africa, has restated its commitment to enhance technology skills transfer in Nigeria, through intensive training.

The company has therefore called for greater public –private partnership in IT training, in order to further boost growth and transfer of technology skills in Nigeria.

Chief Growth Officer at iSON Technologies, Mr. Akshay Grover, who restated the companies commitment at a press briefing in Lagos recently, said iSON would constantly make itself available to be part of the industry bodies that would develop IT in Nigeria through intensive training that will impact ICT skills in Nigerians, having successfully sponsored a lot of training courses in the county, in line with our business models.

According to him, companies, which are supported by iSON in Nigeria, develop their core technologies, while ISON, as a core systems integrator, will load bundle of services on the core technology developed by the various companies and deliver them as services to the clients.

Speaking on iSON Technologies investment in Africa, which includes IT training, Grover said the company has invested between $25 million and $50 million across its African business, with plans to increase its investment to $100 million in the next three months, since it is about concluding its business deal to get private equity investment to grow its business in Africa. He said iSON has currently created over 12,000 jobs across sub Saharan Africa, where it operates, with plans to increases it to 100,000 within the next five years.

“At iSON Technologies, we are passionate about deploying tech services to our customers. Over the years, we have become the go-to technology provider for different verticals spanning Telecom and ISP, BFSI, government, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Direct to Home (DTH) and Entertainment, Education and Healthcare,” says, the Chief Operating Officer of iSON Technologies, Mr. Rahul Srivastava.

As a systems integrator, iSON provides end-to-end IT services and solutions across Africa. The company’s strong service offerings include consulting, systems integration, managed services and off-shore/on-shore services and cloud services. It has strong links with leading pan-African partners for major companies such as AVAYA, Oracle, Huawei, IBM, Cisco, Dell, EMC, Juniper and Fortinet, among others.

“We are extremely excited about the future of technology, especially in a country like Nigeria, where technology inclusion is quite promising and of course we are firmly set to lead the revolution in this market,” Srivastava said.

iSON’s clients, according to him, include MTN, Airtel, Etisalat, Standard Chartered Bank, AIICO, AXA Mansard, GT Bank, Chase Bank, UNICAF, Zuku, Toyota Kenya, among others.