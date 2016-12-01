DPR Registers 560 Fuel Stations in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Comptroller of the Department of Petroleum Resources, (DPR), in Kwara State, Mr. Philip Salvation, has disclosed that about 560 filling stations are duly registered in the state.

He also pledged that, the agency is committed towards quality service delivery to the people of the state.

Salvation disclosed this in Ilorin while featuring on the Kwara State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists personality programme tagged: “Media Parliament “held at the Late Olusola Saraki NUJ Pen Center, Ilorin.

He noted that Nigerians deserve the best service, adding DPR under his close watch will not compromise in ensuring that the entire populace and given the rightful position of access to consumable products at appropriate price at all times.

In an address titled: “Consumer Rights and Protection; Implication For Service Delivery in Nigeria”, he said: “A consumer being the link in the production chain has vested legal rights from producers of goods services being offered in the market.

“These legal rights by implication are what the laws deemed as the “Rights of Consumers”.

While lamenting the numerous challenges facing the agency, Salvation emphasised on, “high level of ignorance among Nigerians, bureaucratic bottlenecks, poor legal framework, predominance of conflict of interest, corruption and ineptitude within the law enforcement apparatus.

“Sadly, the socio-economic cum political and political and security challenges confronting the country at the moment has relegated such issues as “Consumer Right” to the back burner on the priority list of law enforcement institution.”

He further stated: “Government has a duty to educate citizenry on their Rights, how to seek redress via existing laws and institutions, how to reach and report service failures to the appropriate authorities.

“There is need for training for both manufacturers and public officials to help them understand better quality standard better quality standards for goods and services expected.”

Salvation however maintained that, “In this information age where national and international boundaries are rapidly collapsing due to the inferior power of Information and Technological Advancement that rendered our world into just a fast shrinking global village, Nigerians consumers cannot continue to taken for a ride as they will sooner or later be demanding for their own rights in line with Global Consumer Best Practices.”

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Kwara NUJ, Comrade Abiodun AbdulKareem, had commended the DPR for the selfless service delivery towards the betterment of the entire populace urging them not to relent in their efforts.