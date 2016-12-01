Chevron Supports Nigeria Local Barite Miners with $1.28m Equipment

George Okoh in Makurdi

Local miners of Barites in Benue State recently got a boost in their activities as Chevron Nigeria Limited handed over barite earth moving equipment worth $1.284 million in line with the company’s efforts to increase Nigeria capability and provide a strategic framework for increasing the Nigerian content component of good and services that are needed to support operations and capital projects in Nigeria.

The equipment according to General Manager Nigerian Content Development (NCD), Chevron, Mr. Olusoga Oduselu was to ensure value creation and sustainable economic growth that align with the federal government’s aspiration in Nigerian content development.

He said as part of the commitment of Chevron to capacity development initiative obligation on local barite production and patronage of local industry, the company has purchased local Barites directly from Association of Miners and Producers of Barite (AMAPOB) members including a 700MT purchase orders awarded to Qualchem Nigeria Limited and the procurement of equipment worth $1.2 million to support local miners”

In his speech, First Vice President of AMAPOD, Mr. Mike Mku who urged government to ban the importation of barite into the country said “the event is a culmination of over two years of struggle for the emancipation of barite in the oil and gas industry.”

Governor Samuel Ortom who was represented by his Commissioner for Works and Transport, Mr. Emmanuel Manger, commended Chevron for the gesture, and urged investors to take advantage of the abundant natural resources in the state

Among the items donated to AMAPOB were complete barite testing kit, a Toyota Corolla and Hilux van, Komatsu Dozer, Excavator, pay loader and Wheel loader, two Sinotruk dump Trucks and a compressor.

