NCC Orders Telcos to Suspend Proposed Increase in Data Tariffs

Dele Ogbodo in Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on Tuesday directed that telecommunication operators should suspend the proposed increase in data tariffs due to commence on Thursday December 1.

A statement signed by Mr. Tony Ojobo, the commission’s Public Affairs Director, in Abuja, said NCC has to reverse the directive to introduce price floor data segment for telcos because of the concerns that greeted it.

Ojobo said: “Following the concerns that visited the directive to introduce price floor for data segment of the telecommunications sector beginning from December 1, 2016

, NCC had suspended any further action in that direction.”