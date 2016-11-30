APC Places Senator Sani on Indefinite Suspension

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts, Senator Shehu Sani, has been suspended infinitely from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Sani’s suspension was announced in a letter addressed to him, a copy of which was circulated among journalists yesterday evening in Kaduna.

The letter was signed by the Secretary of the APC in his Ward 6, Tudun Wada ward, Kaduna, Mallam Awal Abdulhamid Garba.

Sani was earlier suspension from the party for 11 months and the suspension elapsed yesterday.

According to the letter, the earlier suspension was to enable the senator defend himself against the allegations levelled against him, noting that throughout the eleven month period of suspension, he failed to defend himself against the allegations.

The letter read: As you are aware, your suspension from the party for a period of eleven months elapsed today, being November 29, 2016.

“The suspension which was in line with the constitution of our great party, was to enable you to defend yourself against illegalities committed by you against the party as well as breach of its constitution.

“We expected the period of your suspension to give you the grace of being remorseful, but you rather choose to play otherwise, and this made our party to be vulnerable to disunity, disharmony and further shattering the existing peace mechanism within our ward and the state at large.

“Therefore, in consideration of the constitutional provisions as contained in Article 21 (A) i, ii, iii, v, vi, and vii of the constitution of the APC, you are hereby suspended indefinitely from active participation of APC activities.

“This is in conformity with article 21 (D) i-(F) which provides punishment for any erring member of the party.

“With this letter, you are hereby warned to abide by the party’s decision.”