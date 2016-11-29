Uche Hands Falcons AWCON Win against Bayana Tonight

Former Super Falcons head coach Eucharia Uche has said the Banyana Banyana of South Africa cannot stop the side’s podium dance at the on-going 10th Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) in Cameroon.

The Falcons will square up against the South Africans in tonight’s second semifinal clash at Stade Municipal de Limbe, Limbe.

The title holders finished top of group B, while the South Africans were runners-up behind hosts and leaders Cameroon in group A.

Uche said the Falcons will be confronting known opponents and are certain to come up with their best performance in the championship.

“Nigeria are destined to play in the final as well as retain the title at the end of the day so it does not matter whether they are playing South Africa, Cameroon or Ghana.

“I believe that the Falcons have played the South African side several times in the past to know them better, as well as fashion out a winning programme to unsettle the side.

“The Falcons have the experience, exposure and knowledge to understand that the knock-out stage is winner takes all to avoid complacency or underrate the opponents.

“The semis teams are angling for the top prize so the Falcons are expected to have the thought at the back of their minds to take the chances as well as play as a team, not caring who scores the goals.

“A cursory look at the matches and players showed we have an array of foreign-based players in the Falcons, from the first 11 to those on the bench.

“The Falcons, too have equally profited from the exposure of the under-20 players so they have what it takes to come back home with the title.

“The Falcons had not been poor though not 100 per cent against Mali, Ghana and Kenya. I know the challenge of South Africa will certainly bring out the best in them.

“The Falcons will subdue South Africa to take their rightful position to successfully defend their title in Cameroon,” said the former Nigerian lethal finisher and Bayelsa Queens coach to supersport.com.

The Nigerians are eyeing their eighth Africa Women’s Cup of Nations title in Cameroon.