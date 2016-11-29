Ogundele Promises Bigger Ecobank Tennis Championship in Next Edition

The 2016 Ecobank Team Tennis Championship held at the Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 came to a climax on Saturday after a three-day competition, with Team Diaspora emerging winner in a very contest from the three other teams.

The four teams named after the products of Ecobank, saw Team Advantage emerged as runners up, while Mater Pass and Rapid Transfer, which paraded the tennis section captain-Akeem Mustafa, were semifinalists.

Winners were presented with certificates, trophies and vouchers amongst other prizes.

Speaking after the competition, Chairman, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Oloye Esan Ogundele, hailed all the participants for putting up a good show at the competition, while promising that the next edition would be bigger and more glamorous, just as he thanked Ecobank for putting its money where its mouth is.

“This is an improvement from the last edition and the next edition is definitely going be bigger. I thank the management of Ecobank for their sponsorship of the competition and the large turnout of their staff is an assurance of the bank’s continuous support,” Ogundele said.

In a chat with THISDAY, the Country Head of Advantage Banking, Ecobank, Godwin Eton, said the bank is satisfied with the organization put in by the tennis section, saying it is a great improvement on the first edition.

“Ecobank will always support anything that has to do with sports and recreation, which is one of the reasons why we are sponsoring the tennis championship,” Eton said.

Asked if the tennis section of the club should continue to count on the support of Ecobank in spite of the economic situation in the country, he said, “Ecobank would not just fold its hands as a result of the recession in the country, because part of the bank’s philosophy is to give back to the society and sports and recreation is part of our objectives.”

Meanwhile, the Games Captain, Mustafa has stated that in spite of the competitive intensity of the championship, the major objective is to enhance members’ fitness through healthy competition, foster bonding amongst members in a friendly environment.