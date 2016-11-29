…Arrest Three for Robbery in Lagos

Chiemelie Ezeobi

Policemen attached to Ago-Okota Police Division of the Lagos Command, monday arrested three men for trailing and snatching money from a man at Mancity bus stop, along Ago Palace Way, Okota.

The suspects, who were identified as Emeka Ikemefuna, Kingsley Okechukwu and Joseph Victor were arrested with a locally made pistol, four live cartages and one high-jacked motorcycle.

The suspects who were operating on a motorbike, allegedly trailed their victim, one Kelvin Igwe, and successfully cornered him at the bus stop.

When attempts to rob him failed, the robbers fired some shots into the air which compelled the victim to surrender his bag containing an undisclosed amount of money and some valuables.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer,

Dolapo Badmos, said as soon as the information got to the divisional police officer, he detailed a patrol team to go after the fleeing gunmen.

She said: “The three gunmen were trailed and arrested, and during the search, a locally made pistol, four live carriages and one high jacked motorcycle were recovered from them.

“The three men were later identified as, Emeka lkemefuna, Kingsley Okechukwu and Joseph Victor.

They have since been transferred to SARS for further investigation.”