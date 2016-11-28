StarTimes Wins Most Rewarding Brand Award at BJAN 2016

Frontline digital TV network operator, StarTimes has received another medal for service excellence that further boosts its growing profile in Nigeria. The pay TV company has again been awarded as the Most Rewarding Brand (Sales Promotion) for its Copa America campaign by Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) in Lagos recently.

It was also honoured as a special nominee for Most Impressive Customer Care award.

The award ceremony which held in Lekki was the grand finale of the fourth Annual Brand and Marketing Conference of Brand Journalists Association of Nigeria (BJAN) organised to reward outstanding brands and service providers across the business sectors and industries.

The colourful ceremony was attended by many dignitaries and business leaders, including representatives from leading household names like StarTimes, Stanbic IBTC, CBN, NBC, NCC, Fidelity bank, Ntel and others.

StarTimes was awarded for its numerous rewarding customer campaigns and groundbreaking innovations in the pay TV industry. Recently, StarTimes introduced new channels including CNBC Africa, FOX Life, NatGeo Channel, Bollywood Africa and others. In the same vein, StarTimes recently announced opening 13 of its top channels to digital TV subscribers for 168 hours of free viewing in November.

StarTimes Head of PR, Israel Bolaji, stated: “StarTimes is so excited to be recognized and awarded by BJAN for its excellent offerings to subscribers in Nigeria. This is another high-profile award we are getting this year and this will further propel us to do more. We will not spare any effort to offer rich, diverse and high quality digital television experience to Nigerian and African viewers.”

StarTimes will continue to offer subscribers the best in class of pay TV experience with world class channels for drama, sports, kiddies, news, music and religion. We are keen to continuously enhance access and improve digital television experience for our subscribers, Bolaji added.