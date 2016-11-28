Rivers Rerun: Wike Promises to Release Video of Rivers Police Commissioner Plotting to Rig

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the state government would in the coming weeks release audio -visual footages of the Rivers State Police Commissioner plotting with politicians on the methods to be adopted for the planned rigging of the December 10 rerun elections.

Flagging off the rehabilitation of the General Hospital, Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area in Monday, Wike stated that the audio-visual footages would be made public through different media platforms to expose what he described as the extreme rigging desires of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with the backing of the police and other security agencies.

He noted that the police commissioner has already distributed the 600 policemen working with the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state to prominent APC leaders on a local government basis for the indiscriminate arrests of PDP supporters few days to the election.