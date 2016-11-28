Ondo: Group Commends INEC, Says Commission Has Improved

The Independent Service Delivery Monitoring Group (ISDMG) has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over last Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State, saying it was a significant improvement from previous elections.

It also lauded the security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the poll.

The group in a statement signed by its Director of Mobilisation and Public Communication, Faith Nwadishi, described the elections as generally peaceful, adding that voters turnout was hugely impressive.

The group, which deployed 79 observers and election monitors to the election, noted that there were improvements in timely arrivals of election materials to polling units as well as timely response to issues related to smart card readers’ breakdown.

Nwadishi stressed that reports from field observers across polling units in the state indicated that early arrival of voting materials and personnel was the norm, stressing that accreditation and voting started simultaneously about 8:30 a.m. in most polling units.

The group however expressed concern over time of collation, emphasising that collation remains a nutty issue that has defied remedy.

It also raised concern over reported cases of vote buying during the poll, saying it remains an issue in elections in Nigeria.