NEMA: 29,581 Insurgents-displaced Nigerians Return from Neighbouring Countries

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The National Emergency Management Agency on Monday disclosed that about 29,581 Nigerians who fled their communities in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States to the Republic of Niger and Cameroun as a result of insurgent activities have voluntarily returned to the country.

It stated that their safe return is contained in a published report of the humanitarian relief intervention by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) which was released recently.

The Head, Media and Public Relations, NEMA, Sani Datti, revealed this in a press release made available to the media in Abuja.

According to him, “The report says 13,046 Nigerian returnees from Niger Republic in May, 2015 and were received in Geidam, Yobe State while Between April and December, 2015 NEMA received about 16,595 Nigerians that have voluntarily returned from Cameroon through the Sahuda border crossing area near Mubi, Adamawa State.

“Some of the Nigerians that fled to Neighbouring countries (Niger, Chad and Cameroun) were provided with humanitarian relief support by the Federal Government of Nigeria through NEMA to alleviate their suffering.”