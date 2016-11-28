Fayose: INEC Brazenly Rigged Ondo Election for APC

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, has lamented the outcome of the Ondo State governorship election, saying the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) connived with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its collaborators in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rig the election even before it was conducted.

Fayose said: “Just as I would have loved to congratulate the winner, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu because in every contest, there must be a winner and a loser, the role of INEC in awarding victory to him in the election left much to be desired.”

The governor, who reacted to the outcome of the election in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Public Communications,

Lere Olayina, said INEC gave the APC victory in the election by deliberately replacing the name of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, the PDP candidate, thereby creating legal logjam that lasted till three days to the election.

He said the PDP went to the election with its hands tied to the back because of the ‘uncharitable actions’ of INEC, which has no doubt become an arm of the APC.

The Ekiti State maintained that apart from the APC, political parties in Nigeria are now contesting elections against INEC.

Fayose lamented that “to sustain the ‘see and buy’ strategy and legalise money politics, the APC-led federal government deliberately created poverty in the country so as to continue to enslave the minds of Nigerians with peanuts to get their votes on election day, saying: “’Dibo ko sebe (vote and collect money to cook soup)’ was the slang used by the APC in the state election, and that worked because the APC federal government have put Nigerians in abject poverty.”