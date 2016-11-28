Boko Haram Resurgence: Military Accepts Errors, Identifies Fault-lines

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Gabriel Olonisakin

By Paul Obi in Abuja

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, on Monday said the Defence Headquarters has identified lapses that have led to recent failures in the joint operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the prosecution of the war against the terrorists in the North -East.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at the opening ceremony of the Advanced Joint Operations Planning Course in Abuja.

The statement came amid recent loss of top commanding officers and soldiers by the military  in the onslaught against the terrorists.

The military hierarchy has been taken aback by the current inroads made by Boko Haram terrorists in resisting high-powered operations of the military, resulting in deaths of some troops in recent time.

Olonisakin said the development has warranted the building of operational capacity for the Armed Forces that will prevent potential gaps in the war.

The Chief of Defence Staff further held that  the Defence Headquarters, after critical appraisal of “some past and ongoing joint operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, identified the gaps in the planning and execution of joint operations.”

