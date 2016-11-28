Boat Mishap: INEC Officials Escape Death

Some officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early yesterday escaped death as the boat conveying them from Ese-Odo to Okitipupa with election materials capsized.

The Governorship Election Returning officer for the local government, Dr Olanrewaju Fasoranti, disclosed the incident at the. State INEC headqurters in Akure while giving the reports on the election in Ese Odo Local Government.

Fasoranti, a Director of General Studies at the Federal University, Oye, Ekiti State, said some electoral materials were lost to the mishap.

He said some INEC materials particularly Smart Card Readers were lost to the mishap.

The returning officer said despite the loss, the result sheet was not lost because the important document was in another boat apart from the one that capsized.

He said three boats were chartered to convey the materials and officials.