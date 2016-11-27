We’ll Revolutionise Housing with 2,000 Units in 6 Months, Says Brains and Hammers

Nseobong Okon-Ekong

In a major announcement to reaffirm its commitment towards realisation of a landmark housing development, the management of Brains and Hammers Limited, a leading Nigerian real estate and infrastructure development group, has assured subscribers and interested members of the public of its readiness to deliver 2,000 homes comprising two bedroom and three bedroom apartment, terraces and semi-detached buildings in the next six months at its Life Camp site in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Popularly called Brains and Hammers City, the expected construction of the new housing development in a record time of six months will go down as an unprecedented achievement in the history of construction of mass housing in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists at a meeting in Lagos, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Adebola Sheidu, said he was particularly proud that the feat was being achieved by a team of young Nigerian professionals including architects, quantity surveyors and engineers who had made marks of distinction in their various disciplines. He allayed fears that the speedy conclusion of the project may jeopardize safety.

“We’ve managed to incorporate international building codes and standards with mid-to-high end features while maintaining a safe community for living and entertaining. This estate will set the tone for every new homeowner to experience an enhanced quality lifestyle as we have the capability to customise any feature for your new home.”

He said all the building materials and accessories used in the construction of the homes are manufactured in Nigeria by Nigerian companies.

Explaining his company’s decision to patronize made-in-Nigeria products, Sheidu said, “we are going through a very challenging period in the history of our country. However, I believe this is the best time for any enterprising individual or company. There are so many opportunities, particularly in the area of provision of housing and infrastructure. There is no part of the country that does not have a huge need for housing and infrastructure. But the degree and type of housing and infrastructure solutions required are different from one part of the country to another.”

Sheidu further spoke on his company’s self-imposed task of delivering 2,000 homes between November, 2016 and May, 2017. “We have it all worked out. Part of what we are set to deliver is a 12 kilometre dual carriage road, leading in and out of the estate, with complementary street lighting. We have started work on it already.

Construction of the road and housing are going on simultaneously. This is in collaboration with the FCT. We have tremendous support from the FCT minister to ensure that this road is completed.

The Chairman of Brains and Hammers Limited commended both the Minister of Housing, Works and Power, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, and the FCT Minister Alhaji Mohammed Bello, for their support. “We have enjoyed very good and cordial relations with the honorable minister of Housing and his team. He gives us a listening ear and is always ready to facilitate the processes that will ensure speedy completion of the project.”

Mr Sheidu was also full of praises for the minister of the FCT, in whose domain, Brains and Hammers is executing this current project and its previous achievements in provision of housing which has given the company a good reputation. He was commended for creating an enabling environment for developers in the FCT, by removing bureaucratic bottlenecks that was hitherto a nightmare for developers.

“The Honourable Minister has been so kind in taking a special interest to give us all the encouragement we need.”

“The Brains and Hammers City will be the ultimate live, eat, work and play environment but more importantly, we want to also provide affordable homes for working Nigerians who hitherto thought owning a home was beyond their reach.”

In making homes affordable, Brains and

Hammers is offering the opportunity to own a home to every working class Nigerian. It has several home ownership programmes and mortgage routes to ensure the dream of home ownership is realized.

The 72-hectare Brains and Hammers City at Life Camp, Abuja consists of one bedroom apartments, two-bedroom flats, three-bedroom flats, four-bedroom terraces, four-bedroom semi-detached and five-bedroom fully detached modern homes. The Brains and Hammers City will feature infrastructure like 24/7 electricity, a water treatment plant, gymnasium, jogging track, schools, hospital, swimming pool, mini-theme park for kids, a spa, restaurants, cinema, parks and gardens, etc.

In addition, the commercial area will consist of major branded retail supermarkets, office spaces, schools and clinics. The city will cater to mid and high-level residents at affordable prices. Brains and Hammers has positioned itself as a leader in the real estate and infrastructure industry. It has completed over 1,000 residential homes across Nigeria and work is currently ongoing for over a 1,000 more. By the time the company finishes this 2000 in six months, it would have built 4000 units.

Its current development portfolio consists of residential projects within Lagos and Abuja. The sites include Life Camp, Galadimawa, Gwarimpa, Apo I, Apo II, Apo III, Apo IV, Apo V, all in Abuja and along the Lekki corridor in Lagos.