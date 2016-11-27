Thousands of Unemployed Graduates Register for Peace Corps Job Nationwide

By Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Against the backdrop of the recent passage of the Peace Corps bill into law by the senate, thousands of unemployed graduates in the 36 states of the federation have continued to storm the state offices of the organization for job registration.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, has led to the processing of the documents and credentials of the affected unemployed graduates for proper registration.

THISDAY further learnt that the affected unemployed graduates had stormed various media representatives’ offices in some states of the federation to do classified advertisement in various national newspapers.

Those particularly affected are married females among them who go to do change of name for registration