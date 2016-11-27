Tantalizer Offers 10% Discount to The Naija Green Card Holders

Anayo Okolie

As part of the efforts to encourage the Nigerian youths to queue into The Naija Green Card safety net, one of the leading fast food restaurant chains in Nigeria, Tantalizers PLC, has offered to give a 10 per cent discount on any of its products purchased by the card users.

The CEO of Tantalizer PLC, Mrs. Abosede Ayeni, who disclosed this during the signing of a strategic partnership between the company and The Naija Green Card, expressed belief that the collaboration between both companies would be mutually beneficial.

According to her, “We are targeting the students, we believe that a lot of students come from largely disadvantaged homes, they don’t have much money. Even when people have money, everybody loves a free gift; the first meeting we had, we were trading jokes about how we feel when we get a good bargain, and I think everybody is like that.

“Everybody loves it when something is coming free and that is how we know that this will definitely be mutually beneficial, as an organisation, we are committed to giving 10 per cent off purchase on the presentation of The Naija Green Card, and we believe that as time goes on the opportunity will be reviewed, as we could move it even further.

“We will do 10 per cent and this will be acceptable in all our locations nationwide and we believe that it will also aid the increase in the purchase of our food, because people love something free and of course, the more they come, the more we benefit from it because of the exposure that it will also give to our brand.

“So, we are happy to partner The Naija Green Card, and we believe that this is the beginning of greater things that we can do together as two organisations working together towards the progress of Nigeria,” Ayeni added.

Also speaking, the initiator of The Naija Green Card, Hon Bimbo Daramola while commending Tantalizer for honouring the partnership said “We have had a number of partnerships but this is particularly interesting to us because everybody knows that not only is Tantalizer a market leader, but you also have integrity.

“You have equity behind that name, and before you can say I want to you can Let me also assure you that all of us pushing The Naija Green Discount Card Agenda for young people will defend and ensure that the integrity of your product is protected”, he added.

Daramola also said: “We did not come today with any backing whatsoever, be rest assured that this is a special purpose vehicle that is going to add more to the profile of Tantalizer. Everybody know what is going on in this country, you and I know that a discount culture is missing, and so we have decided to rise up to that occasion to create an integral integrated systemic culture where people can also get a good life.”