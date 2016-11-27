T.Y Danjuma, Ishaku, 10 Others Bag Jukunland Honours Award

Sunday Okobi

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku; elder statesman, Gen. Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), and 11 other illustrious sons of Jukunland will on December 10, be honoured at an award ceremony organised by the Jukun Development Association of Nigeria (JDAN) in Lagos, its National President, Chief Bako Benjamin has said.

The event which is timed to coincide with TY Danjuma’s 78th birthday, will take place at the Air Force Officers Mess on Kofo Abayomi Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Bako said the award is meant to encourage and motivate Jukun sons and daughters who have used their exalted positions in the society to improve the lives of their people and address the unacceptable level underdevelopment and marginalisation in Jukunland.

While Danjuma is being honoured for always being there for the Jukun people and helping the less privileged, the state Governor, Ishaku, will receive the prestigious award for restoring peace to Southern Taraba and developing the state despite scarce and limited resources.

He called on the federal government to set aside political differences, and compliment the efforts of the state governor in the area of security to reposition the state for growth and peace.

The occasion, the Jukun president observed, would also help draw attention to “the deplorable neglect of Jukun people,” adding that his people have never had it so bad in terms of federal appointments and projects despite the fact that their son, Danjuma, contributed immensely to the emergence of the government in power.

Bako lamented the continued ravaging of Jukunland by Fulani herdsmen which he said had led to the suspension of farming activities in Jukunland, and admonished President Muhammadu Buhari that his continued silence in the face of this genocide and ethnic cleansing is unhelpful and dangerous for national unity.

Among other eminent Jukun sons to honour with the prestigious JDAN Award for Excellence alongside Danjuma and Ishaku are member House of Representatives (representing Wukari/Ibi Federal Constituency), Hon. Danjuma Shiddi, and the Managing Director of National Biotechnology Agency of Nigeria, Mr. Josiah Bitrus Habu.

Others are Mrs. Gloria Atta, Mr. Haruna Musa Ando Danjuma, Mr. Sale Yavala, Mr. Agbu Samaila, Mr. Zanau Hassan Maikasuwa, Emmanuel Agada, Alhaji Ali Sani Kona, Alhaji Sadiq Magani, Mrs. Mary Ogunleye and Bulus Danhabu.